Viral video leads to arrest and possible charges in Jefferson Co.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police have arrested someone connected to a viral video.
The video depicts a FaceTime call between a man and a juvenile. In the video, the man asks the young girl to “expose her body to him,” according to police.
The family of the minor filed a police report Monday. Detectives say the incident happened within the city limits of Birmingham and Bessemer.
Police say the man was arrested by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday for a probation violation. His name has not been released, but police say additional charges are expected.
We will provide more information when it is available.
