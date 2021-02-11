Unbelievable basketball score: Parker beats Carver, 6-4

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - When you see a score of 6-4, you may think of a baseball game, but that’s not the case this time.
On Wednesday night in the Class 5A Area 10 basketball tournament, the Parker boys basketball team beat Carver 6-4.
The game was tied 4-4 with seconds to go when Parker senior Keith Body made a last second shot to win the game.
According to several fans at the game, both teams stood around with the ball because there is no shot clock in high school basketball.
Parker coach Reginald McGary said it’s the lowest scoring game he’s ever been part of, but he’s glad to get the win.
Parker advances in the tournament and will play Ramsay on Saturday in the Area 10 Championship game.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.