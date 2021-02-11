UAB basketball gaining national attention

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB basketball is off to it’s best start in 11 years under first year head coach Andy Kennedy.
UAB is 16-2, 9-1 C-USA on the season and for the first time in five years, the Blazers have started to receive votes in the AP Top 25 Poll.
“If you’re in the Top 25 that means you’re doing something right and if we can get in there, that’d be awesome,” said UAB guard Michael Ertel.
UAB will travel to Louisiana Tech this weekend, a place they have never won. UAB is coming off one of it’s best games of the season and remain on top in the Conference USA West Standings right above Louisiana Tech.
“We feel pretty good. We’re gaining some momentum, we’ve been playing really well on defense. That is what has carried us all season,” Ertel added.
UAB is currently projected as a 13-seed in the NCAA Tournament by most Bracketologists.
“I know that if this team continues to win, it will be in a position to play significant basketball in the month of March,” said UAB head coach Andy Kennedy.
UAB plays Louisiana Tech Friday and Saturday in Louisiana.
