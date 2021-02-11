Tuscaloosa church donates to Jefferson County storm victims

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Volunteers spent Thursday morning filling a U-Haul truck with donations going to tornado victims in Jefferson County.
“The community came out. The church and the community came out and pulled through to get this truck full,” Bernice Smith told WBRC.
Tuscaloosa’s Weeping Mary Baptist Church jumped into action soon after storms hit neighboring Jefferson County last month.
Word of mouth among the congregation soon spread beyond the four walls of the church to donate essentials for folks who may have lost nearly everything. They asked for and received donations of water, cleaning supplies and many other things.
Church members wanted to play a part for those communities recovering from the tornado. They’re hopeful this gesture of supports helps.
“It really made me feel good to see how we got together as a whole, the community as a whole got together and worked better for the good of the one who were devastated,” Smith added.
All the items were taken to Fultondale City Hall Thursday afternoon so folks there could make sure they went where they’re needed most.
