Thousands in Calhoun County receive COVID-19 vaccine

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Thousands of people in Calhoun County are getting COVID-19 shots, thanks to a surplus of vaccines from the state.
Three sites in Calhoun County were selected at the end of January to administer these vaccines, mainly because of the county’s proven success with other mass vaccination clinics.
But you had to make an appointment before you could get the shot.
The Alabama Department of Public Health has extended eligibility for COVID-19 vaccinations to include those 65 and older, and additional groups of frontline workers.
Now, thanks to a state vaccine surplus, 5,000 more people will get protection against COVID-19.
“We’ve given 1,000 a day. We’ve got three different location sites that we’ve been to. This week we will follow up tomorrow in Jacksonville,” said Infection Control Nurse for RMC, Kandi Williams.
Using social media, flyers and hospital and EMA websites, word spread quickly that vaccines were available by appointment only.
“We were able to get 5,000 appointments scheduled within a very quick process, a very quick time. They went online, scheduled appointments. Our appointments were gone within an hour and a half,” Williams said.
Those who received the first shot were given appointment cards to remind them to return to the same location and time 28 days later.
“Those vaccines will be sent to us by the Alabama Department of Public Health. We will receive them when it’s time. We don’t hold any vaccines back for that second allocation, but we do have confidence that the health department will send those when it’s time for those vaccines to be given,” Williams said.
Organizers from RMC said they plan to order more vaccines and will continue to administer them as they become available.
They encourage those who couldn’t get appointment this time to reach out to their primary care doctors and local pharmacies.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.