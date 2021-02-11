Teen killed, 3 others hurt after crash in Hale Co.

HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A teenager from Greensboro died and three other people were hurt after a single-vehicle crash in Hale County Wednesday night.
Troopers say Jeremy O’Neal Hogan, 28, was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Impala when it left the road, hit a guardrail and overturned in a creek.
The teen was a passenger and was not wearing his seatbelt, according to Troopers.
Hogan and two other juveniles were injured and taken to DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa.
The crash happened on Alabama 25 near the 48 mile marker, approximately four miles south of Greensboro.
Troopers say speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash.
