State grant helps Tuscaloosa Co. support Mercedes’ plan to build electric vehicles

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Gov. Kay Ivey awarded a $258,000 grant to Tuscaloosa County to help with an expansion that benefits Mercedes Benz US International’s automotive plant.
“Well, this is a huge project for Tuscaloosa County as well as MBUSI,” Tuscaloosa County Probate Judge Rob Robertson explained.
Tuscaloosa County will use the money for Schnellecke Logistics Alabama to locate into a new building being built off Will Walker Road near MBUSI’s plant. The company plays a role in Mercedes-Benz’s plan to begin producing electric vehicles.
“It’s a big piece of the puzzle getting the new platform going.” Judge Robertson said that money helps pay for road improvements to support a parts assembly and sequencing warehouse for electric vehicles.
Schnellecke intends to hire 162 workers once its 530,000-square-foot logistics warehouse is completed.
The company plans to employ 373 people at the facility by its third year.
“There’s a lot of new opportunities coming with the new electric vehicle. It’s a very different technology. It has different suppliers. We’re excited. We think this is a great opportunity into what we do well here in Tuscaloosa County.”
Tuscaloosa County is also putting more than $64,000 in matching money behind that road project.
