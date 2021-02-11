$2,000 sign-on bonus offered for paramedics in Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - Cullman Regional announced they are offering a $2,000 sign-on bonus for paramedics for the Cullman EMS Ambulance Team.
“EMS Services across Alabama and throughout the United States have been experiencing staffing shortages prior to COVID-19,” Chief Operations Officer Nesha Donaldson said. “Those issues have simply increased due to COVID-19. Throughout the past year, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused staffing challenges for Cullman EMS as many of our team members have not only contracted the virus, but many have become quite ill causing extended absences from work so they can recover.”
Cullman Regional leaders report in December of 2020, RPS, the other local ambulance transport provider, chose to leave the service area due to decreased demand for their primary service – non-emergent transfers – due to the COVID-19 pandemic. These combined challenges have created an opportunity for Cullman EMS to expand its workforce and its fleet.
In December of 2020, Cullman Regional purchased an additional ambulance to add to the Cullman EMS fleet following RPS’s departure from the market.
For more information about the paramedic positions available through Cullman Regional and Cullman EMS, call at (256) 737-2620 or visit online at www.CullmanRegional.com.
