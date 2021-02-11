BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Tamauri Murray!
Tamauri is a senior at George Washington Carver High School with a 4.12 GPA. He is Senior Class President, Drum Major, Drama Club President, and a Gear Up Ambassador. Outside of school, he gives back through Habitat for Humanity, helping with youth literacy and more. In all he does, his leadership shines.
Tamauri, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.
