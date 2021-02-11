People pleased with Parker High School COVID vaccination site

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - About 200 people got their first of two COVID-19 shots Thursday at Parker High School. The school opened officially as an appointment only, drive-thru vaccination site.
Everybody seemed to give the first day a thumbs up. Most didn’t know what to expect. It took some under an hour to get through the process and for the most part, all were just thankful to get their shot.
Drivers were in place on Third Street looking to get into Parker High School’s parking lot even before the 9 a.m. start time. One 66-year-old man said it took him about 45 minutes to get in and out.
“I didn’t know anything. I heard it on television. I came down here and did what they said and took my vaccination,” Ronald Brandy said.
A 20-year-old who was an essential worker who delivers PPE said he was glad to get it. “It feels great. COVID has affected so many people. So many communities. It feels good to get the vaccine and get this process over with and getting COVID free, I guess,” said Alex Washington.
A Birmingham lawyer said those who didn’t have appointments slowed things down as organizers took care of those patients. She was pleased with how the site was run overall.
“I also help take care of my father. He is 72. So I wanted to make sure I’m healthy and vaccinated so I don’t unintentionally expose him to something,” Janine Smith said.
All the folks WBRC spoke with said they hope this is the first step to getting back to normal.
“At least I know I’d be here. I took my shot,” Brandy said.
People are encouraged to make appointments on UAB’s website or Jefferson County’s EMA website.
Parker opens again Friday from 9 a.m. to Noon and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday.
One reminder: As of Thursday, the Hoover Met and UAB Highlands appointments are currently all booked.
