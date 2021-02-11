Pedestrian struck and killed in Pinson

PINSON, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a male was struck and killed on Highway 79 South in Pinson Wednesday evening.
Deputies responded around 6:45 p.m. According to the Sheriff’s office, a male - who has not yet been identified - stepped into the path of a vehicle traveling south on Highway 79 near Dollar General. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives continue their investigation. The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with authorities.
