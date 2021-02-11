New appointment only COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Pelham

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An appointment-only ADPH COVID-19 vaccination clinic is planned at the Pelham Civic Complex.
There is limited supply, so you have to make an appointment.
Eligibility is limited to people 65 & older, frontline essential workers, first responders, frontline health care workers, and workers in other healthcare settings.
The ADPH will have 1,000 doses to distribute Wednesday, February 24, 2021. The second dose will be administered on March 24 at the Civic Complex.
To book an appointment, please click this link. You may also phone the Shelby County information line to get help booking your appointment: (205) 729-6996. This information line is open weekdays from 8:00am-4:30pm while appointments slots are available.
Two other clinics are also planned if you can’t get an appointment in Pelham:
Columbiana
Old Mill Square
February 17, 2021
1,000 1st dose vaccines
The second dose will be administered on March 17 at the same location
Columbiana
Old Mill Square
February 25, 2021
500 1st dose vaccines
The second dose will be administered on March 25 at the same location
