Man steals patrol car in attempt to escape Etowah Co. Jail

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man is back in police custody Thursday after he stole a Gadsden PD patrol vehicle and led police on a short chase in an attempt to escape from the Etowah Co. Jail.
According to authorities, Jason Boyd was returning from municipal court during prisoner transport drop-off around 11:01 a.m. Thursday morning, when he stole the patrol unit. He crashed through the sally port gate and led law enforcement on a pursuit that ended three blocks away in the 1000 block of Walnut St.
Boyd was apprehended without further incident.
