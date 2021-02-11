2 Jasper men killed in two different car accidents

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 29-year-old Jasper man and a 76-year-old Jasper man were killed in two different car accidents.
ALEA State Troopers said on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, 29-year-old Christopher Shane Dill was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Alabama 69.
Troopers said Dill was driving a Mack truck when he struck someone driving a Chevy Silverado. Investigators said the Chevy driver failed to yield the right of way by making a left turn in front of Dill.
Dill, who was not using a seat belt, died on scene. The driver of the Chevy, who was not using a seat belt, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The crash happened on Alabama 69 at the 222 mile marker, approximately four miles southwest of Bremen.
A 76-year-old Jasper man died Thursday, February 11 from injuries he suffered in a single-car crash on January 29.
ALEA State Troopers said William Tidwell Sr. was speeding when he drove off Winston County 41 near Arley, struck a utility pole and two trees.
Tidwell sustained serious injuries and was taken to a hospital.
Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
