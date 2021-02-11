Hospitalizations down by 50% this month compared to last

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - “A month ago we had 2,863 patients in the hospital,” President of the Alabama Hospital Association Dr. Don Williamson said. “Today we have half that in the hospital. We have 1,401 patients in the hospital.”
Williamson said it’s not just patient numbers that are improving.
“We had only 6% of available ICU beds a month ago,” he said. “Today, we have 12% of our ICU beds.”
Williamson said that means there are now more than 200 ICU beds open. He said with less patients in the ICU, that opens up ventilators.
“A month ago we had 488 with COVID on ventilators,” Williamson said. “Today, it’s 288.”
Williamson said care has improved. He said staffing is better because many staffers now have COVID vaccines.
“Care is evolving,” Williamson said. “I would say today people probably get the best care with COVID than they’ve ever gotten because we know more about it.”
He said less hospitalizations means less wait times in the E.R. and now it’s easier to transfer patients from hospitals.
But Williamson said while the numbers are better, they still aren’t good.
“The 1,401 people in the hospital today, those are still numbers that are very similar to the numbers we had back in July with what we thought was the peak of the pandemic,” he said.
Williamson said with new variants emerging, it’s not time to let our guards down.
“I would certainty not declare victory at this point,” he said. “The virus has certainty outsmarted us many times before.”
Williamson said hospitals have seen improvements even in one week. He said the seven day average has reduced by almost 500 patients.
