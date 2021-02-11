No injuries reported in Hoover house fire

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - There were no injuries Thursday morning when a home in Hoover caught on fire as a thunderstorm moved through the area.
The home is located on Sydenton Drive in The Parc at Lake Wilborn near the Hoover Met. Neighbors tell us the home was struck by lightning, though officials could not confirm that information at this time.
The fire has been brought under control and is being investigated. There was heavy damage in the attic.
Everyone inside the home did make it out safely. One neighbor told us a woman was asleep in the home when the fire started.
We have reached out to officials. Additional details have not been released at this time.
