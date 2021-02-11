Home delivery of alcohol bill passes in Alabama Senate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - On Thursday, the Alabama Senate passed Senate Bill 126, which would allow home delivery of alcohol.
The bill would allow for delivery of distilled spirits in original containers from package stores, as well as from bars and restaurants with a meal purchase, according to the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, or DISCUS.
It would also provide for delivery of beer and wine from licensed establishments directly to those over the age of 21, according to text from the bill.
“Home delivery of spirits is a win-win for adult consumers and Alabama, especially during the pandemic,” said David Wojnar, DISCUS Senior Vice President and Head of State Public Policy. “Spirits consumers will enjoy increased convenience, and the state will receive much-needed revenue. We applaud the Alabama Senate for passing this consumer- and business-friendly measure and encourage the House to move quickly in allowing home delivery of spirits.”
The Senate voted in favor of the bill 26-3 and now moves to the Alabama House of Representatives.
