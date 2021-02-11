Groups working together to vaccinate people in Tuscaloosa from coronavirus

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - DCH Regional Medical Center runs Tuscaloosa’s only mass vaccination site for COVID19. But people with DCH aren’t the only folks working to distribute vaccines.
“Anything we can do to help facilitate getting shots in arms we’re willing to do with our resources,” Tuscaloosa Probate Judge Rob Robertson explained.
He said Tuscaloosa County is one of several groups offering help to vaccinate people here from coronavirus. The county is providing traffic control support and paramedics to assist in the effort at DCH’s remote site.
“There’s individuals providing support as far as paperwork is concerned. And you’ve got additional staff helping out with the thawing of vaccine and the prepping of the vaccine before it makes it to the nurses at the side of the car,” said DCH spokesman Andy North.
Tuesday, Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox thanked Mercedes Benz U-S-I for donating three specially designed coolers to keep coronavirus vaccine at extremely cold temperatures. He believes it could eventually lead to more places where people can get vaccinated. “Keeping the Phizer vaccine in cold storage is important when you go to mass mobile sites. So hopefully there will be an opportunity to go to mobile sites with the Phizer vaccine,” Maddox told the Tuscaloosa City Council.
Tuscaloosa City, County and EMA along with Northport, Mercedes and the Alabama Fire College are working together to make vaccinations go as smoothly as possible. “To try to make sure that as soon as we have vaccine available, it’s getting where it needs to be. That’s inside people’s arms,” Judge Robertson continued.
DCH hopes to vaccinate 1,000 people a day at it’s remote vaccination site between Monday and Friday of this week.
