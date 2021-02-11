Groups working together to vaccinate people in Tuscaloosa from coronavirus

Tuesday, Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox thanked Mercedes Benz U-S-I for donating three specially designed coolers to keep coronavirus vaccine at extremely cold temperatures. He believes it could eventually lead to more places where people can get vaccinated. “Keeping the Phizer vaccine in cold storage is important when you go to mass mobile sites. So hopefully there will be an opportunity to go to mobile sites with the Phizer vaccine,” Maddox told the Tuscaloosa City Council.