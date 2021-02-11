Graysville man accused of using victim’s email address to send obscene images

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A 26-year-old Graysville man is accused of using someone’s email address to send obscene images.
Hoover Police started an investigation on November 29, 2020, after a victim reported receiving an obscene image via email from an account they no longer used.
Investigators determined the email account was compromised after the victim received on-line tutoring from a male acquaintance.
The officers said the man used the victim’s email address to send several obscene images and emails of a sexually graphic nature to other individuals.
Detectives obtained the following warrants Tuesday:
Garrett Wayne Higginbotham
- Computer Tampering $50,000.00 bond
- 3 counts of Distribution of Obscene Material $18,000.00 bond
$68,000.00 Total Bond
Higginbotham turned himself in to the Jefferson County Jail Thursday.
This case is still under investigation and additional charges are possible. If anyone has any additional information about these cases or if you feel you were victimized by the suspect, please contact Sergeant Matthew Savage at 205-739-6780.
