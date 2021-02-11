Former University of Alabama football player is a Crazy Cazboy’s entrepreneur

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Former University of Alabama football player John Cassimus is a true risk taker in the business world.
As an entrepreneur, he helped develop the concept behind Crazy Cazboy’s, a liquidation business that is gaining in popularity and success. Cassimus considers himself a true competitor and that his days as an athlete in Tuscaloosa helped prepare him to take on the any business adventure.
“You cannot be successful unless you have learned to face adversity and be on the brink of being beaten down,” said Cassimus. “Whether it is the football field or in business you have to take chances, but at the same time trust in your own talents that you can accomplish anything.”
Cassimus has proven that since his playing days for the Tide, as he helped grow the family business with Zoe’s Kitchen to now a very popular and growing Crazy Cazboy’s. He is also starting a new venture with spypoint camera and a cooking series called Darn Hungry.
Cassimus talks about his “secret sauce” in the boardroom as well as the kitchen.
