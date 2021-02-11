First day for drive-thru COVID vaccinations at Parker High School

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thursday was the first day Parker High School hosted a mass drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination site. About 200 people were expected to get shots. For the most part it went well with only a couple of problems.
Parker High School joins the Hoover Met and UAB Highlands as Jefferson County’s drive-thru mass vaccinations sites. These are appointment only sites, and unfortunately some folks showed up without appointments on Thursday.
Things got underway shortly before 9 a.m. People were lined up waiting ahead of 9 a.m. to get those first shots of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“Came to get my vaccination and I feel great,” said Ronald Brandy.
Drivers stayed in their vehicles as they got their shots. Because of the weather, the site did not take walk-up appointments Thursday. Still, Parker Principal Darrell Hudson was pleased with how things went for the three hour drive-thru event.
“Everything went extremely well. It is truly amazing for Parker High School to be a third site for UAB,” Hudson said.
Despite the rain, the biggest issue was a number of people showed up who didn’t have appointments, but organizers had planned for this and pulled those drivers aside to take care of them without causing too much of a slow down.
“If they are registered, they would skip a step to go to the line to get processed and vaccinated. If they were not registered, there would be an additional step where they would have to complete some paper work,” Hudson said.
The Parker principal encourages people to register online with UAB or the Jefferson County EMA websites: www.uabmedicinevaccine.org and www.jeffcoema.org.
“I’ve gotten it. I’m still here. I know several individuals who have taken the vaccination. In order to get to the days we were all familiar with, the country is going to have to get vaccinated,” Hudson said.
Parker High School will be open 9 a.m. - Noon Friday. On Monday, they will go 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
A UAB spokesman reminds people there are not spots available at the Hoover Met or UAB Highlands. They are booked up, but there are some spots still open at Parker.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.