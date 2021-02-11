First Alert for rain and cooler temperature Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Thursday morning. It might be a good idea to grab the umbrella and rain jacket before you walk out the door. We continue to wait for a strong arctic cold front to move into Central Alabama today. Ahead of the cold front we are watching a significant ice storm developing to our west in parts of Arkansas and western Tennessee. Ahead of the front, we are tracking numerous showers with a few embedded thunderstorms in Mississippi. Rain will begin to impact west and north Alabama during the morning hours. We can’t rule out a few thunderstorms during the morning hours capable of producing gusty winds and small hail. Rain will become likely between 7-11 a.m. for most of Central Alabama.
A dense fog advisory has been issued for areas along and south of I-20 until 9 a.m. where visibility could be reduced to a quarter of a mile or less. The advisory includes Sumter, Greene, Hale, Bibb, Chilton, Coosa, Clay, Shelby, and Talladega counties. Slow down if you encounter patchy fog and use your low beams. Temperatures are very mild with most of us in the 50s. Temperatures will likely peak during the morning hours with highs in the lower 60s. As cooler air moves in this afternoon behind the cold front, temperatures are forecast to drop into the 50s and 40s. Winds will not be a major issue today. Plan for northwest winds at 5-10 mph with gusts near 15 mph. Rain chance today is around 80%. Most of the rain will shift along and south of I-20/59 by this afternoon and evening. I think drier conditions will become more likely by tonight.
First Alert for Showers Friday: Temperatures are forecast to drop into the upper 30s tonight with some lingering showers possible across Central Alabama. We will stay cloudy tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 40s with a 40% chance for scattered showers. I think we’ll see a good bit of the day dry with occasional showers at times. Best chance for rain will likely include east Alabama and for areas south of I-20. Plan for a dreary and chilly day.
Potential Rainfall Totals: Rainfall totals are forecast to add up around 1-2 inches for most of Central Alabama. Higher totals are forecast for parts of east Alabama where spots could approach two inches. Minor flooding is possible over the next 48 hours, but I am not expecting major issues across Central Alabama.
Weekend Forecast: The weekend remains unsettled and cloudy with a good chance for rain to move into our area Saturday. Rain chance is up to 60% with temperatures in the mid 40s. Temperatures will trend cooler in west Alabama vs east Alabama over the next several days. Figuring out the placement of where the cold air is located will be tricky. I think the moisture that falls in the sky Saturday will be in the form of rain. There is a small chance we could see a wintry mix in parts of west Alabama Saturday morning as moisture moves over a shallow layer of cold temperatures at the surface. If anything wintry develops Saturday morning, it would likely be in the form of freezing rain or sleet. Areas to watch will include Marion, Winston, Fayette, Lamar, Pickens, and Walker counties. Confidence of this occurring is low at this point. The good news is that moisture will be limited and temperatures should climb above freezing by Saturday afternoon. If any impacts develop in west Alabama, it would only occur for 3-5 hours maximum. Rain chances should taper off as we head into Saturday night with temperatures cooling into the low to mid 30s.
Valentine’s Day: The latest models are showing relatively dry conditions on Sunday with only a 20% chance for an isolated shower. There’s a chance we could see a few peeks of sunshine Sunday, but we’ll end up staying mostly cloudy. Temperatures are forecast to warm into the mid to upper 40s.
Next Big Thing: We will be watching the potential for another surge of moisture to push into Central Alabama Monday as another arctic cold front tries to move into our area. We will have to keep a close eye on this system as it could bring a wintry mix into parts of west Alabama Monday and Monday night. The precipitation that could develop in west Alabama will likely end up being sleet and freezing rain. It remains way too early to determine if this will happen or how much could impact the area. I’m just throwing out the potential at this point. For areas east of I-65, it will likely remain too warm. We could see a wide range in temperatures with 30s in west Alabama and 50s in east Alabama Monday afternoon. We will keep you updated on the potential and update the forecast through the app and on television.
