First Alert for rain and cooler temperature Thursday

Weekend Forecast: The weekend remains unsettled and cloudy with a good chance for rain to move into our area Saturday. Rain chance is up to 60% with temperatures in the mid 40s. Temperatures will trend cooler in west Alabama vs east Alabama over the next several days. Figuring out the placement of where the cold air is located will be tricky. I think the moisture that falls in the sky Saturday will be in the form of rain. There is a small chance we could see a wintry mix in parts of west Alabama Saturday morning as moisture moves over a shallow layer of cold temperatures at the surface. If anything wintry develops Saturday morning, it would likely be in the form of freezing rain or sleet. Areas to watch will include Marion, Winston, Fayette, Lamar, Pickens, and Walker counties. Confidence of this occurring is low at this point. The good news is that moisture will be limited and temperatures should climb above freezing by Saturday afternoon. If any impacts develop in west Alabama, it would only occur for 3-5 hours maximum. Rain chances should taper off as we head into Saturday night with temperatures cooling into the low to mid 30s.