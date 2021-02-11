Fairfield City School employees get first dose of COVID vaccine

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - More teachers in Central Alabama got the first dose of the COVID vaccine Wednesday. Birmingham City School employees as well as Fairfield City School employees got their shot at two clinics.
Fairfield City School employees started the vaccine process, as members of Cahaba Medical Care worked to vaccinate over 120 employees who signed up for the shot.
“The decision for me to get the vaccine today was fairly simple,” said Ronnie Holston with Fairfield City Schools.
Holston says the vaccine provides an extra level of protection. He’s lost a family member to COVID and at one point had to quarantine as a safety precaution.
“Once that hits you it becomes very clear and evident that it is real and I’m thankful that there is this vaccine that is being given and taken,” said Holston.
The district currently offers four days of in-person learning. Superintendent Dr. Regina Thompson hopes this safety measure will help shift the schedule to five days soon.
“We would like to open the school to five days a week prior to testing before the spring testing that’s coming up, and as you know state assessment is not going to be able to be administered virtually,” said Dr. Thompson.
Dr. Thompson said they had some more staff members sign up as late as Tuesday for the vaccine. They are working to get those employees vaccinated in the next few weeks.
