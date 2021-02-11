CDC says those who’ve been fully vaccinated can skip quarantine following COVID-19 exposure

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Fully vaccinated people don’t need to quarantine after COVID-19 exposure. That’s the new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control.
But one of Jefferson County’s top doctors said that guidance doesn’t mean fully vaccinated people should stop taking precautions.
The CDC updated its guidance this week saying you can skip the quarantine two weeks after your second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
But there’s more to that guidance.
If it’s been longer than three months since your last shot, you’ll still have to quarantine if you’ve been exposed.
And you must remain asymptomatic after an exposure.
The CDC said if you don’t meet all of the criteria, you should continue to follow the current quarantine guidelines.
But there is still a lot to learn about the COVID-19 vaccines, including whether you can still spread the virus after you’ve been fully vaccinated.
“You’re probably not able to spread it, but we still need a little bit more data to solidify that,” said Medical Director of Disease Control for the Jefferson County Health Department Dr. Wesley Willeford.
“I think the reason that the CDC is comfortable with doing this is because the same recommendations are still in play. So, if you’re exposed and vaccinated, you still need to be wearing your mask, you still need to be keeping your distance, you still need to be washing your hands and doing the things to keep yourself and others safe,” Dr. Willeford said.
The CDC said people who have been fully vaccinated should still watch for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days following an exposure.
And if you experience symptoms, you should get tested for the virus.
