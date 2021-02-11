CDC now recommends wearing two masks instead of one

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Centers for Disease Control now say doubling up on masks further reduces your chances of getting COVID-19.
Wearing a mask has been recommended to slow the spread of COVID-19 for many months now, but the CDC explains now that by doubling-up face masks, you can block more than 90% of potentially infectious droplets compared to no mask at all.
Jefferson County’s Medical Director of Disease Control, Dr. Wesley Willeford, said the CDC started conducting experiments after hearing that some people were already wearing two masks.
The studies showed that wearing a cloth mask over a medical-grade mask and knotting the ear loops, significantly reduced exposure to COVID-19.
That’s in addition to properly wearing the mask over your nose and mouth and making sure there are no gaps between your face and the material.
“And really what that’s coming in light of is especially as we’re seeing some of these variant strains that have been noted and they are easier to transmit from person to person, and thus they’re less forgiving. So, that’s what’s really spurring on this message,” Dr. Willeford explained.
Dr. Willeford added that COVID-19 is predominantly spread through tiny droplets in the air that we cough or breathe out, so any extra layer you can add to your mask will be that much better at preventing you from getting COVID-19.
But at the very least, he said we should all consider wearing one mask.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.