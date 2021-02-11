Calhoun County woman is ‘doing her part’ in the fight against COVID-19

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Now that the Alabama Department of Public Health has extended eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine, people 65 and older and additional groups of frontline workers are getting in line to roll up their sleeve.
And one woman said she was happy to finally get the shot, saying she was ready to do her part to help in the fight against COVID-19. But most importantly, she wanted to protect her loved ones and co-workers. Tonja Brown works in human resources and said it’s her job to help people. So, getting the COVID-19 vaccine was one more way to show she cares.
“My family, my co-workers, I have a young child, I have a husband that works in manufacturing, I just want to do my part. I honestly want to help people, I care about people. That’s why I got into the profession that I’m in and I would hate for any one of my co-workers, any of our employers to get sick on my behalf,” Brown said.
Brown learned about the vaccine clinic in Anniston after seeing a flyer at work. Slots were available by appointment only, so she knew she would have to act fast.
“I’m just trying to stay safe, so my job was really informative in making sure that we were aware of the actual rmccares.org and getting us to sign up to get the vaccine,” Brown said.
Brown said she understands the apprehension many in the Black community have regarding the vaccine. But she believes this is the way out of this pandemic.
“I know that a lot of times in our community because of so many things that has happened to us in the past...especially with the Tuskegee Experiment, we are very adamant about not getting shots, not going to doctors, but you know…we’re all dying. I care about myself. I care about my family. If getting the vaccine regardless of what the research shows, regardless of what is known and what is not known, is going to help, I’m going to do it,” Brown explained.
She encourages everyone to continue wearing a mask, and even though vaccines are becoming more widely available, she said it’s too soon to let down our guard.
