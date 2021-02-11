Calhoun County woman is ‘doing her part’ in the fight against COVID-19

“I know that a lot of times in our community because of so many things that has happened to us in the past...especially with the Tuskegee Experiment, we are very adamant about not getting shots, not going to doctors, but you know…we’re all dying. I care about myself. I care about my family. If getting the vaccine regardless of what the research shows, regardless of what is known and what is not known, is going to help, I’m going to do it,” Brown explained.