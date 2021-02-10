Walmart offering vaccines in all major Alabama cities except Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Walmart stores will share at least 14,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in Alabama beginning this Friday.
There are 8 on the list in Montgomery, 9 in Mobile and 5 in Huntsville, but no locations here yet.
According to ADPH, this is just a first-round, and state health officials hope the amount of locations will expand.
Walmart, though unable to interview today, explains in their news release that they primarily targeted medically underserved areas, using Brewton, Alabama as an example, claiming there are no other vaccination locations within 102 miles; however, ADPH website lists four vaccination sites in Brewton.
State health officer Scott Harris recently said that any amount of vaccinations though, is a net positive.
“We think somewhere around 1 and a half million people are going to be eligible, and they all need two doses, at least for the products we have right now, that’s 3 million doses,” said Dr. Scott Harris at ADPH.
And they don’t have anywhere near enough, yet. Walmart has told me that they will speak to me Wednesday.
