Staying physically fit could help you beat Covid-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new study just published in the January issue of Mayo Clinic Proceedings, shows that people who are more aerobically fit are less likely to be hospitalized due to COVID-19
“Whether you have a predisposition like diabetes or heart disease, the study shows any activity where your heart rate is elevated for a duration of time will assist in cardiovascular health and decrease likelihood you will be hospitalized with Covid 19,” explains Life Time Personal Training Manager Brandon Murphy.
Researchers at Henry Ford Health System looked at the fitness finesses levels for more than more than 18,000 people who had taken an exercise stress test on a treadmill in the last four years.
Of those people, 1,181 were tested for the COVID-19 virus between Feb. 29, 2020, and May 31, 2020.
246 tested positive for coronavirus, and 89 of them ended up in hospital with COVID-19.
They found those who ended up in the hospital had scored lower on the fitness stress tests.
It’s one of the first studies to report an association between aerobic fitness and COVID-19 hospitalization risk.
The CDC says adults need to have at least 150 minutes of moderate to intense aerobic activity each week.
Murphy says any amount of activity is better than none.
“Metabolic means heat produced by body that’s metabolism. So, the more heat you produce during exercise the less likely you will be to hospitalized. Any activity, Zumba, pilates, yoga, this is going to reduce your likelihood of hospitalization increase likely hood of immune system attacking covid and getting rid of it.”
Murphy says now is a good time to look at your daily habits, what time you have set aside for exercise and your nutritional choices. He says for those concerned about coming into the gym right now, Life Time offers an array of virtual classes and training sessions.
You can read the entire findings of the study here.
