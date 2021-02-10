State Legislature to consider keeping historic tax credits

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One of the most important pieces of downtown Birmingham’s renaissance is up for reconsideration by the Alabama legislature. As the Birmingham Business Journal recently reported, lawmakers are looking at extending the state’s Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credit.
The legislation enacted in 2013 was studied after 2016 and resurrected in 2017. It’s been considered so successful that 19 legislators from across the state and from both parties are co-sponsoring it’s extension.
David Schneider of Schneider Historic Preservation says most of the major historic renovation projects in the state would not have been done without the legislation, which lets developers write off 25% of the project’s cost against their tax liability. Schneider says historic rehabilitation not only preserves the city’s character, but is also more environmentally friendly than demolishing a building and starting from scratch.
“Somebody’s already built the building, the structure’s there,” says Schneider. “You’re taking all that down and carting it off to a landfill then you’re building something new with all new materials, it really is one of the most inefficient things you can do.”
Schneider, who has worked on projects in Birmingham including the Thomas Jefferson Tower, the Lyric Theater, and the Stonewall building says the projects tend to produce beneficial ripple effects.
“When Thomas Jefferson gets done suddenly there’s one or two buildings close by that nobody had really looked at before. Suddenly they become viable because there’s a big project on the block.”
State representative Merika Coleman, a co-sponsor of the bill whose district includes parts of Birmingham, Fairfield, Bessemer, and Pleasant Grove, says economic development legislation like this is usually “a no-brainer” for the legislature. She would like to see some of the suburbs she represents work together to attract some historic rehabilitation projects.
However, with lawmakers doing business under a two-weeks-on, one-week-off schedule because of the coronavirus pandemic, Coleman is concerned about whether she and her colleagues will be able to get to the legislation.
“I’m not as certain about what will pass and what won’t pass this session because we don’t know when we’re going to be here,” says Coleman.
