Some county health departments have run out of first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As mass COVID-19 vaccine efforts ramp up, vaccine supply is still a major concern for the state.
Some county health departments, including Blount County, Shelby County, and St. Clair County have run out of first doses and are now focusing on the second shot only, according to the state COVID dashboard.
“We’re like every other entity, we’re drawing from the same supply,” Deputy state health officer, Dr. Karen Landers said.
That supply is stored at Mckesson, which is a middleman distributor.
Landers says providers order doses from a system called VTrckS and Mckesson will fulfill the order.
“Of course, we approve the orders but that doesn’t mean everyone is going to get everything that they ask for,” Landers said.
Orders are fulfilled based on supply and some providers have reached their limit of first doses.
According to the dashboard, more than 954,000 doses have been allocated to Alabama of which 500,000 have been given out. It may sound like a lot of vaccine but that supply also accommodates the second dose.
“There are other entities that do have some first dose vaccines, of course, the eight sites that are operating this week have the first doses available and they will be booking for the second doses.”
