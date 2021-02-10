Some are still skeptical about COVID-19 vaccines

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The state has given nearly 500,000 doses of the COVID vaccines in Alabama, but a state health leader said there’s still plenty of misinformation out there.
For as many people who are hesitant about the vaccines double, numbers triple that are not hesitant. But a local health leader said the state is still urging people to do their research.
The vaccines are new and even though they went through rigorous testing and review, some are still skeptical.
Dr. Karen Landers with the ADPH said it’s common for some people to not trust vaccines, but she says it’s important everyone pays close attention to where we get information about the vaccines.
“I understand people still have questions. People still have questions about the flu vaccine, Measles vaccine and other vaccines. I just urge persons to go to vetted services and go to the CDC’s website, the ADPH website or ask your provider, ask your physician, your nurse practitioner, your pharmacist, your trusted health care professional about the vaccine,” Landers said.
The state, according to Dr. Landers, was still particularly concerned about hesitancy in communities of color.
