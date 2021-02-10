Scheduling your second COVID-19 shot proves challenging for some

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We have received calls and emails from some of our viewers concerned about whether they will be able to get a second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Some of them saying they haven’t been contacted to make an appointment for that second dose.
The Alabama Department of Public Health said if you received your first COVID-19 shot at a county health department, t you should have received a reminder card, so you’ll know when to return for your second one.
However, the department acknowledges that those cards could get lost, or you may not have been given one in the first place, so you’ll want to be proactive.
Brice Marsh and his wife, Leigh, received their first shots of the Moderna vaccine back on January 15th.
“The process to get the appointment for that…many phone calls, but we finally got that, and then we went to the Jefferson County Health Department on the southside in Birmingham and that was really well done to do that,” Marsh said.
He explained that they received appointment reminder cards telling them to return on February 22nd to get their second shot.
But concerns about COVID-19 vaccine supplies prompted Marsh to call the health department to make sure he and his wife’s second appointment was still standing.
“Well, then that started another series of phone calls…and getting voicemails and busy signals…and after a number of attempted calls, I finally got through and talked to one of the volunteers,” Marsh said.
But that volunteer wasn’t unable to locate the Marsh’s appointments, so he contacted WBRC.
We reached out to The Alabama Department of Public Health to find out if there is a uniform standard for scheduling the second COVID-19 shot.
“If they have not received information, or do not know when to return for that, to check back with their local county health department or return to their local county health department on the 28th day,” explained Dr. Karen Landers.
“We are following the guidance of the Emergency Use Authorization, so that if a person receives a first dose of a product then they will receive the second dose of the product at the appropriate minimal interval,” Dr. Landers said.
She added that ADPH is honoring its commitment to those who received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at a county health department.
However, she said other entities may not be handling their scheduling in the same way.
