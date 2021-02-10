Mercedes Benz works to become a coronavirus vaccination site in West Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Mercedes Benz US International wants to help with coronavirus vaccination efforts in West Alabama.
“We are ready and we are able. We’re on standby to basically ramp up with one week’s notice to be ready to go at MBUSI,” according to Steven Nichols.
He told people attending Tuesday’s West Alabama Works Quarterly meeting, that the company has cleared out its visitors center in hopes of using it as a COVID-19 vaccination site. Nichols said the company has submitted an application to the state.
“We have partnered with local medical providers to administer vaccines and we’re prepared to buy all of the supplies needed, and we’re in the process of doing that so we can vaccinate the general public that surrounds our plant. While also providing vaccines for our team members and their families,” Nichols explained.
No timetable is set for when that could happen. There’s a high demand for vaccines statewide, according to an official with Phifer Inc.
“The primary constraint remains vaccine supply. The state is receiving 50 to 60,000 vaccines per week. The challenge as of yesterday, we’re in phase 1-B which means there’s 1.6 million Alabamians that are now eligible. So it’s just a math concern,” according to Russell DuBose.
Mercedes Benz has also donated three portable freezers that can be used to store coronavirus vaccine at extremely cold temperatures.
