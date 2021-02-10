Jefferson County Schools rolls out COVID-19 vaccine process for district employees

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The largest school district in Central Alabama is moving forward with teacher vaccinations and leaders hope staff will get their first dose by the end of the month.
UAB will facilitate the vaccine process for the district and will offer the Pfizer vaccine. No dates or times are set yet, but UAB officials believe they’ll be able to get staff their first dose by the end of February.
About 1,800 Jefferson County School employees indicated they wanted the vaccine on an initial district survey.
UAB is sending another survey to staff to determine if they want the vaccine. School system leaders say it’s not mandatory for staff.
The district is hoping to vaccinate staff in school feeder patterns and want to do it at the end of the week just in case teachers need the weekend to recover from any side effects. Leaders are also making plans on how to accommodate your child while teachers get vaccinated, which could include remote learning days.
