How close is Jefferson County to getting FEMA assistance following deadly tornado?

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been just over two weeks since a deadly tornado ripped through parts of Jefferson County flattening the City of Fultondale.
And many are wondering when, or if, the county will receive federal assistance to rebuild.
Jefferson County’s EMA Director said the county is still collecting data from that storm, so the application can be submitted to Gov. Ivey.
He said it’s a painstaking process because everything needs to be documented, and the county must meet a multi-million-dollar threshold to qualify for FEMA assistance.
Jefferson County EMA Director, Jim Coker, said the EF-3 tornado that ripped a 9-mile path of destruction through parts of the county was unique…because no other county was touched.
“So, in order to meet a state threshold, first you…usually, have to meet the county threshold and then the state threshold. There is no other county involved, so Jefferson County’s got to meet the state threshold,” Coker said.
He said that threshold is over $7 million in uninsured losses.
He said city leaders, county leaders and Jefferson County School leaders are going over the damage with a fine-tooth comb to gather all of the storm data.
Once that process is complete, the information can go to the governor, who can then request assistance from the federal government.
“It is just the process and it all hinges on…we’ve got to collect the data, and the data comes from a lot of sources that we don’t have any control over. In some cases, if they’re looking at building damage, that may take a structural engineer to come out and make that determination so that’s not something we can rush. I wish we could, but we can’t,” Coker said.
Coker said those who have insurance should contact their policy holders now, if they haven’t done so already, to begin the rebuilding process.
Coker would not comment about how confident he is that Jefferson County will meet the threshold because he said he doesn’t want to give anyone false hope.
It’s unclear how soon that data collection process will take to complete.
