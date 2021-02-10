Hoover City Schools address ‘academic backsliding’ and talk options

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover City Schools is among many districts wrestling with how to help students who have fallen behind academically.
That’s the big question after some districts have proposed extending the academic year, like Birmingham City Schools.
At last night’s Hoover City Schools board meeting, several ideas were floated including an extension, tutoring and other interventions to help get kids back on the right track.
During the presentation to the board regarding the status of students, Dr. Ron Dodson said that the data shows students are struggling most with math after the fall, the number of students meeting grade level benchmarks falling six percent since last year.
Beyond the obvious reasons, he also reported absences are much higher than normal.
“We had 3,318 students who missed 2 or more weeks of school, 28 percent of our students, 578 employees who lost two weeks or more, 30 percent of our employees,” said Dr. Ron Dodoson, assistant superintendent.
I checked in with administrators today who say there is currently no plan to extend the school year.
