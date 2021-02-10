Hanceville man killed in Blount Co. crash

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man from Hanceville died in a crash with a tractor-trailer early Tuesday morning.
Troopers say Byron Holland Smith, 34, was killed when the 2016 Ford Escape he was driving crossed the centerline and collided with a 2020 Mack tractor-trailer.
Smith died at the scene.
The driver of the tractor-trailer was injured and was taken by helicopter to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The crash happened on U.S. 278 near Hipp Road, approximately seven miles east of Blountsville.
Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.