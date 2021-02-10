Grant for Cullman manufacturer could mean 125 new jobs

CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey announced a $350,000 grant to help a Cullman manufacturer expand. The expansion could provide 125 jobs in the city.
The city will use the Community Development Block Grant to provide road improvements and improve traffic safety to a main thoroughfare to REHAU Inc.
The company produces plastic-injection products that are used in the manufacturing of Alabama-built vehicles, including Mercedes, as well as for construction and other industries.
The grant is the second CDBG awarded to the city of Cullman by Gov. Ivey within the past week that will help provide jobs. The governor on Feb. 4 announced a $500,000 grant to help in the expansion of Reliance Worldwide Corp.
“Expansions by two companies in the same city within the same timeframe do not just happen. It takes a dedicated effort to bring these jobs to the Cullman area,” Gov. Ivey said. “REHAU and Reliance Worldwide are companies that produce excellent products and they are to be congratulated on their growth. I must also commend local officials who work with these companies to facilitate expansions, and I have high praise for the Alabama workers whose work ethic is second to none.”
The city of Cullman is providing $100,000 in local funds for the REHAU project.
