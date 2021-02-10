Fultondale baseball to open 2021 season at Barons’ Regions Field

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Nik Weldon has been to Regions Field several times, but he never imagined he would ever play a game there as a high school baseball player.
“I’m definitely going to be nervous, but that should go away with the first pitch,” said the Fultondale pitcher.
Thanks to the Birmingham Barons, who offered up Regions Field, Fultondale will now open the 2021 season at the minor league park for a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
“We’re excited. We really want to go out there and get an early season win and show everyone what we can do,” Weldon said.
“We certainly jumped at the opportunity to help out and help a baseball team and community that was hurting, it’s something we certainly wanted to offer and again make it a special experience,” said Birmingham Barons General Manager Jonathan Nelson.
Fultondale will play Ramsay on February 27th, a day the Barons hope can bring smiles to the community as they continue to clean up after the tornado.
“There’s a lot I’m looking forward to like my family, all my family is going to be there, a lot of the community. I think that’s what I’m really looking forward to is it’s going to be a bright place around here,” said Weldon.
Fultondale may just be a high school team, but for one day, they’ll get to tune out and play like the pros. Fultondale and Ramsay play at 12 p.m. on Saturday, February 27th.
