First Alert for morning fog and spring-like temps Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Wednesday morning! The big story today is for the potential to see patchy fog across Central Alabama during the morning hours. The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for areas along and south of I-20 until 10 a.m. this morning. It includes Greene, Hale, Bibb, Chilton, Coosa, and Clay counties. Visibility could be reduced to a quarter of a mile or less. Make sure you allow some extra time to get to your destination and to use your low beams if you encounter thick fog. Fog isn’t the other big story for today. It is also the spring-like temperatures. Temperatures are a little cooler this morning with most spots in the 40s. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 30s to the north into parts of Cullman, Winston, Etowah, and Cherokee counties. You’ll need a jacket this morning, but you might not need it this afternoon. Plan for a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky today. High temperatures are forecast to climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s. High temperatures could trend 10-15 degrees above average for February 10. Plan for southeast winds at 5-10 mph. Enjoy the sunshine today because it might be awhile before we see the sun. We could see a few stray showers in northwest Alabama late this evening (after 8 p.m.), but we should stay mostly dry.