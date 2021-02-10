First Alert for morning fog and spring-like temps Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Wednesday morning! The big story today is for the potential to see patchy fog across Central Alabama during the morning hours. The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for areas along and south of I-20 until 10 a.m. this morning. It includes Greene, Hale, Bibb, Chilton, Coosa, and Clay counties. Visibility could be reduced to a quarter of a mile or less. Make sure you allow some extra time to get to your destination and to use your low beams if you encounter thick fog. Fog isn’t the other big story for today. It is also the spring-like temperatures. Temperatures are a little cooler this morning with most spots in the 40s. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 30s to the north into parts of Cullman, Winston, Etowah, and Cherokee counties. You’ll need a jacket this morning, but you might not need it this afternoon. Plan for a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky today. High temperatures are forecast to climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s. High temperatures could trend 10-15 degrees above average for February 10. Plan for southeast winds at 5-10 mph. Enjoy the sunshine today because it might be awhile before we see the sun. We could see a few stray showers in northwest Alabama late this evening (after 8 p.m.), but we should stay mostly dry.
Next Big Thing: The next big thing will be the arrival of a strong cold front tomorrow. Our latest models are showing showers and maybe a few embedded thunderstorms moving through north Alabama tonight and tomorrow morning. Thunderstorms that form tomorrow will likely remain below severe limits, but I can’t rule out small hail or gusty winds up to 40 mph in some of the stronger cells. The bulk of steady to moderate rainfall will likely develop tomorrow afternoon and into the evening hours. We’ll likely see off and on rain Thursday with cloudy conditions. Temperatures are forecast to climb into the mid 60s for highs. Rainfall totals could add up around 1″ to 2″ for most of Central Alabama through Friday.
Rain Chances Continue Friday: The latest model runs have trended wetter for Friday’s forecast. We’ll hold on to a 50% chance for scattered showers Friday. Cooler air will begin to filter into the state, but temperatures look to remain above freezing. We’ll likely start Friday off with temperatures in the lower 40s with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. A stream of moisture from the southwest will continue to push to the northeast Friday evening and into Saturday.
Weekend Forecast: The big question this weekend is figuring out how far south and east the arctic air will move into our state. The GFS and European models mostly agree that the precipitation that falls this weekend will likely end up in the form of rain. They disagree on temperatures. The GFS is much colder, with highs in the 30s and 40s. The European model is a little wetter with temperatures significantly warmer in the 40s and 50s. We’ll hold on with highs in the 40s this weekend with cooler temperatures possible in far northwest Alabama. Overnight lows will likely drop into the mid 30s. If we saw any frozen precipitation, it would likely occur in far northwest Alabama in the form of freezing rain. At this point, odds of seeing wintry weather this weekend is looking very low. Let’s hope it stays that way!
First Alert for Cold Weather Next Week: Long range models continue to struggle with the weather pattern for next week. Both models show temperatures dropping below average for next Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 30s and 40s with overnight lows in the 20s. GFS continues to show significant cold weather in Northwest Alabama while the European model remains warmer. We’ll split the difference in the models and have lows in the mid 20s by next Wednesday morning. Lingering showers will be possible Monday into Tuesday. I think we stay mostly cloudy for the next several days with sunshine possibly making a return Tuesday afternoon or next Wednesday. Uncertainty is high for early next week to determine if we will see any winter weather next Monday and Tuesday. We will have to take one system at a time. Plan for changes over the next several days as we fine tune the forecast.
