Bill filed to allow Alabamians to vote on lottery, expanding gaming

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Sen. Del Marsh filed a gambling bill Tuesday night.
It would allow Alabamians to vote on expanding gaming and establishing a lottery in the state.
The proposal would:
- Establish an education lottery to generate revenue for scholarships.
- Limit gaming to five locations: A new site in Jackson or DeKalb counties, Birmingham Race Course, Victoryland in Shorter, Greenetrack in Eutaw and Mobile Greyhound Park.
- The locations would be authorized to conduct “casino-style games,” including slot machines and table games.
- Casino-style games and sports wagering could be operated at the five locations, and subject to a compact, on land held in trust for the Poarch Band of Creek Indians.
- Establish a gaming trust fund to receive fees and gaming commission to regulate gaming activity within the state.
Marsh said the gambling package would bring in $700 million each year. This does not include money from a possible compact with the Poarch Band of Creek Indians.
Much of the money from the taxing, gaming and licensing fees at casinos would go to the general fund budget.
Marsh said the bill could be on the Senate floor Thursday.
Gov. Kay Ivey’s office released this statement Tuesday night:
“Governor Ivey fully expects the Legislature will be thoughtful and deliberate as they debate this issue. She maintains her commitment to work with them to keep the process transparent and as she said during her State of the Atate address, if something does not pass the smell test, she will let the people of Alabama know. The governor has been in several discussions with Senator Marsh on this issue. She looks forward to working with the Legislature and believes that Alabamians should have the final say.”
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.