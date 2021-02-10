Alabama bill would ban drug treatment for transgender kids

By Associated Press | February 10, 2021 at 10:44 AM CST - Updated February 10 at 12:41 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama lawmakers are considering a bill that would make it a felony for doctors to treat transgender youth with hormonal therapy, puberty blockers and surgery to help their transition.

Violations would be a felony.

Advocacy groups are opposing the bill that they say will prevent doctors from providing the best medical care to transgender youth.

Alabama is one of at least eight states where conservative lawmakers are pushing similar measures, arguing such decisions should wait until adulthood.

