After 196 days in the hospital, baby Oaklee receives a new heart

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s a heart wrenching update to a story WAFF 48 first told you about last September, how the Albertville community rallied together to help a family and their newborn with a heart defect.
But now, baby Oaklee is recovering with her new heart!
196 days is how long Trent Stanton and Alexis Beard have been in the hospital with their daughter Oaklee. She was born with a heart defect and has undergone several major surgeries.
But on December 12th, Oaklee received a new heart which her father said was a long-awaited prayer answered.
“I mean, it was just a different kid, I mean she came and her o2 levels which we’ve been fighting for months and months were sitting at 100, which they use to sit at 70 and it was just a completely different kid and it was just amazing,” said Slaton.
Oaklee was released from the Children’s Hospital in Birmingham last week.
Slaton said they will have to stay in Birmingham for a few more tests until they are able to go home to Albertville.
“We’ll be there about 5 more weeks before we can start coming home and then after that we should be down to one clinic visit a week. Right now, we are doing two a week, I think in the next week 4 days we have stuff too do at the hospital,” said Slaton.
Most importantly, Trent said he is thankful for all of the prayers and support from the community. Today, he is happy to have all of his children together.
“I have three older daughter’s that only saw her twice. It’s just amazing how they instantly bonded and the look on their faces when they look at each other and having that time together that they missed out on,” said Slaton.
For more information or to donate to the cause, a gofundme has been created to support baby Oaklee and her family.
