Vaccines for Wal-Mart pharmacies

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Later this week, some pharmacies across the country will be getting additional vaccines for people. This is part of President Biden’s push for one million vaccinations a day.
There is no word yet if Alabama pharmacies will be ready to take part in the program this week.
A million extra doses of vaccines are going out to various pharmacies. Nearly 21 big pharmacies are taking part. In Alabama, it will be Wal-Mart pharmacies. The Alabama Department of Public Health said around 14,000 doses will be spread out amongst Wal-Mart’s various pharmacies.
Once Wal-Mart gets the supply of vaccines in, people can go on their website and click on a link to sign up for the vaccines. While Walgreens, CVS, and others are also taking part in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, the Alabama Department of Health said it will only be Wal-Mart in Alabama.
“We have had a number of pharmacies involved throughout the state. Walgreens, CVS, and senior care pharmacies have taken care of our long term care patients,” said Dr. Karen Landers, ADPH.
These are people in nursing homes. The vaccine allocation to those pharmacies have come out of another federal program. Dr. Landers said it’s important for supplies to increase so that more community based pharmacies can be used.
“Some communities, while they do have big stores like Wal-Mart, they also have pharmacist who they know and trust,” said Landers.
Landers said for the near future, Wal-Mart will be the only pharmacy taking part in the federal program. It was chosen by the federal government because it’s located in areas where some may have limited access to vaccines. Other pharmacies can take part of the state’s allocation. But, again supplies are limited.
“We now have 1.6 million people in Alabama who are eligible for vaccine in Alabama and now they have to be vaccinated twice. 14,000 is a lot and I’m grateful it’s there but it’s not going to get us where we need to be,” said Landers.
It may not be until next week that Wal Mart is ready to provide vaccines in Alabama. Stay tune for any sort of possible announcement.
