Teachers now eligible for COVID vaccine

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Educators are now eligible to get the COVID vaccine. Union advocates have pushed for teachers to get the shot soon, even sending a letter to the state.
Local union leaders say they’re happy of course that teachers are eligible, but eligible doesn’t always mean quick access.
Vaccine eligibility opened for teachers Monday. It’s a hurdle union leaders worked to clear for months. While some teaching staff are getting shots at some of the vaccinations sites, in some areas teachers are trying to find a place to go.
“There is some frustration with the fact that they’re on a waiting list in some places because there is just not enough vaccine,” said Tracee Binion. “There are some local pharmacies that are helping. Excited, but frustrated that some are having to wait so long.”
According to the state, the anticipated vaccine allotment for this week is a little over 44,000 of Moderna for first doses. A little over 30,000 of Pfizer. The state continues to emphasize the supply is limited. There had been concerns that the over 100,000 people who work in schools could overwhelm the supply, but state leaders say not every teacher wants one now.
“There are about 50,000 of the 100,000 who really want the vaccine now and we think they’ll get it by the end of the month,” said Dr. Eric Mackey, state superintendent. “But we know that’s a heavy lift. We know it’ll be tough to make that happen considering vaccine supply, but we’re hoping to make that happen,”
Dr. Mackey says he still believes it will take the rest of this semester to get all teachers and adults in schools vaccinated with the 2 dose vaccines on the market right now.
