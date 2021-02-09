School Districts roll out plans to address academic slide due to COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - School systems continue to roll out plans to help give your child academic support. Many districts are reporting learning loss because of the pandemic.
Jefferson County School System is back offering in person-learning options for students, but in the shuffle because of COVID, leaders are monitoring some concerning academic trends.
“Your typical foundation for your elementary babies,” said Dr. Orletta Rush, Deputy Superintendent of Teaching and Learning. “You need to have that hands on, one-on-one teaching with math. We see gaps in that area.”
The district is offering a summer program called S.O.A.R in response.
It’s for kindergarten through 12th grade students to reteach content, help master skills, or help students get credit to pass a class. Dr. Rush says it’s not mandatory, but students and highly encouraged to participate.
Birmingham City Schools recently announced its considering starting the upcoming year in July to help with learning slide. It’s an idea the state superintendent praised Monday.
“I’ve had a lot of conversations with Dr. Sullivan and I think he’s thinking deeply about the concerns,” said Dr. Eric Mackey, State Superintendent.
Dr. Eric Mackey says looking ahead, the academic concerns facing school leaders aren’t a summer or even a one year fix.
“Really talking about the summer of ’22 and the ’22-’23 school year and the summer of ’23. That’s a long ways out to look, but that’s what we have to think about as far as identifying learning loss and getting students back on track,” said Dr. Macky.
That program with Jefferson County starts in June. Students will get free breakfast, lunch, and bus transportation.
