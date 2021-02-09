Randolph Co. man charged with attempted murder, accused of throwing woman from loft

By WBRC Staff | February 9, 2021 at 1:55 PM CST - Updated February 9 at 1:55 PM

WEDOWEE, Ala. (WBRC) - A Wedowee man is charged with attempted murder and domestic violence after investigators said he threw a woman from a loft and stabbed her.

Randolph County Sheriff’s deputies charged 35-year-old Kyle Young Waters on Thursday, February 4, 2021.

According to court documents, Waters is accused of throwing a woman from a loft onto a cement floor, and then cutting her throat with shards of glass and a circular saw causing a life-threatening injury.

According to documents it happened Wednesday, February 3 in the 1700 block of Randolph County 212.

