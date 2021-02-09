Neighborhood llama rescued from a septic tank in Jackson County

STEVENSON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Stevenson Volunteer Fire and Rescue had quite the rescue mission this week!
First responders received a call about a llama being stuck in a septic tank. That’s right, a llama in Jackson County.
Crew members tell us the llama is no stranger to this community. Apparently community members know him as “Bolivar Llama” who has been on the run around town for about a year.
Bolivar Llama was successfully and safely removed from the septic after several hours. Volunteers insured the llama was kept warm with blankets and left in the care of the property owner.
Rescue volunteers took him to his new home around 2 a.m. Currently he is doing well at his new home where he seems to have gotten a new name, Alex!
Community members praised and thanked rescue volunteers for keeping their roaming friend safe.
