Multi-county chase involving stolen taxi ends in arrest

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities say a multi-county chase Monday involving a stolen taxi ended with the driver of the vehicle being taken into custody.
Troopers attempted to stop the stolen taxi just before 3 p.m. on I-59 North in Tuscaloosa County. The driver did not stop and continued into Jefferson County.
The driver continued traveling north, merged onto I-459 North and exited at mile marker 10 in Hoover. The driver continued, traveling down Alabama 150 toward U.S. 31, striking two Trooper vehicles before the chase ended at Galleria Blvd.
Authorities have not released charges against the driver or the driver’s identity.
