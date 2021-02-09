Mayor says Tuscaloosa-area experiencing drop in COVID19 cases

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox told city councilors Tuesday, the number of coronavirus cases at DCH and deaths from the illness were going down.
“These numbers are gradually improving each and every week which goes into the positive trend lines that we’re seeing,” said Mayor Maddox during a pre-council meeting.
The number of people in DCH-affiliated hospitals and intensive care are both down by 10 people from one week ago. That’s in line with several days when coronavirus hospitalizations have been under 100. Nearly three weeks ago, 199 people needed hospital care because of COVID-19.
“What we hope is that this becomes a sustained drop in these numbers. But as DCH reminded us this morning, we’re still in uncharted territory,” Maddox added.
More people want and are getting vaccinated as vaccine comes into Tuscaloosa. As far as first responders, 89 Tuscaloosa police officers have gotten both vaccine shots, and 70 fire fighters have done the same. More people in those city departments have been available to work despite the virus.
“Our major partners, our major pillars in the community have banded together and when vaccines become more plentiful, we will be able to deliver at a high volume in the community.”
The city of Tuscaloosa currently has one mass vaccination site for coronavirus. Since Monday, DCH’s remote location has been working to vaccinate one thousand people a day.
